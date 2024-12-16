Slowthai Was Found Not Guilty Of Rape Charges

UK rapper Slowthai was found not guilty of raping two women along with co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker, according to The Guardian. Jurors deliberated for 10 hours, ultimately clearing the rapper and Blake-Walker of three joint counts of rape, as well as an additional count of sexual assault for Blake-Walker.

Slowthai had maintained his innocence throughout the case, writing in a statement shortly after the charges were initially brought, “I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

The two women alleged Slowthai and Blake-Walker had assaulted them at a house party in September 2021 after one of the rapper’s shows; the men argued that any sexual activity between them had been consensual. The women reported the incident to police that night; Slowthai’s involvement was revealed in May 2023 when he appeared in court. He pled not guilty a month later.

The rapper was dropped from festival bills after the news broke in May 2023, including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds — a massive setback after the release of his third album, Ugly, in March last year.