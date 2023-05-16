Slowthai Was Charged With Rape In England

British rapper Slowthai, who has been charged with rape, appeared in court earlier today via video link to answer the charges, according to The Guardian. Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, confirmed his name, date of birth, and address in Northampton, while the prosecution lawyer told Oxfordshire magistrates that the charge — stemming from a September 2021 incident in Oxford — was an “indictable-only” offense, recommending the case be heard at crown court.

Few details were given about the alleged incident other than to report that the 28-year-old rapper is accused of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without consent. Slowthai was bailed out and will appear in court next month.

The rapper is no stranger to controversy. In February 2020, he apologized for some unruly behavior at the NME Awards, where he grabbed the host on stage and started a fight in the audience before being removed by security. Last summer, he apologized again, this time for wearing a shirt bearing what appeared to be a swastika onstage at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival — although the shirt had an overall anti-fascist message, putting the word “Destroy” over the offensive symbol.

Still, this is the most serious offense he’s been charged with since he first burst onto the scene in 2015.