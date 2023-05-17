After being charged with two counts of rape on Tuesday (May 16), English rapper Slowthai has been removed from the lineups of several festivals for which he was booked this year. Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds both took the rapper’s name off their lineups, according to Rolling Stone, although neither has yet made an official announcement or statement. Slowthai, whose 2019 debut album Nothing Great About Britain was nominated for a Mercury Prize, denied the charges in a statement on Twitter. He’s due to appear at Oxford Crown Court in June.

“I categorically deny the charges,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Despite losing his spots at Glastonbury — set for June 21-25 — and Reading & Leeds — August 25-27 — Rolling Stone notes that Slowthai still appears to be booked for a performance at OVO Arena Wembley alongside Blur and Self Esteem.

In March, Slowthai released his third album, UGLY (U Gotta Love Yourself), with the song “Selfish” via Method Records.