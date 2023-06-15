In May, it was revealed that Slowthai (real name Tyron Frampton) had been charged with rape. Now, the rapper has officially entered his plea at a Crown court in Oxford, England: Pitchfork reports that Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of raping a woman in 2021. The charges are for alleged oral and vaginal rape.

Slowthai appeared alongside another man, Alex Blake Walker, who also pleaded not guilty, to two charges of rape and another of sexual assault. The trial is set to commence on July 1, 2024. Both were granted bail on the condition that “they keep their solicitors informed of where they are living.”

In a statement shared in May shortly after charges were pressed, the rapper wrote, “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

After the charges were made public, Slowthai was dropped from the Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festival lineups. This all comes shortly after the release of Slowthai’s latest album, Ugly, in March.