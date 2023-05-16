Earlier today, it was reported that British rapper Slowthai appeared in court on charges of oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without consent — in other words, rape. While details were scarce, it was reported that Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, appeared to confirm his indictment, identity, and address, then was given bail and a new hearing date next month before a crown court, which is one of the three senior courts of England and Wales. The incident was said to take place in September 2021.

Slowthai responded to the accusations against him in a statement on Twitter. “Regarding the allegations being reported about me,” he wrote. “I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

In 2019, Slowthai garnered popular acclaim with the release of his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize and since then, he’s risen in stature, contributing vocals to projects from American artists like Brockhampton, Denzel Curry, James Blake, Tyler The Creator, and more. His most recent album, UGLY (U Gotta Love Yourself, was released on March 3 this year, reaching No. on the UK’s Billboard albums chart equivalent.