Slowthai And Skepta Are Horror Icons In The Bloody ‘Cancelled’ Video

With just three days to go until the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Slowthai shares one last video from the upcoming project featuring Skepta and a whole lot of horror film references. In the video for “Cancelled,” Thai and Skepta revisit the “Wazzup?” gag from Scary Movie, the infamous axe and face peel scenes from American Psycho, and reinterpret Candyman, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Nightmare On Elm Street.

Talking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the new track, Thai revealed its antsy, tense energy was inspired by his own bad mood the day they recorded — and some hallucinogenic mushrooms. “Yeah, we were on shrooms,” he admits. “Like, you’ve got to refresh the mind sometimes. It gives you an insight into yourself… So I’m sitting down and I’m just in a negative place, I was being negative. You know when you’re just that one bad apple in the room? Yeah, the energy is off… And it was that none of us wanted to go on the first bit, but then Skep was coming like, he’s like, ‘Yo, what we should be like? We should come like this. This is how we go about it.’”

Slowthai debuted “Cancelled” last week on The Tonight Show with an eerie pre-taped performance teasing the dark undertones of the video to come. Meanwhile, his Tyron rollout has also included high-concept videos for “Feel Away,” “NHS,” and “Mazza.”

Watch Slowthai and Skepta’s “Cancelled” video above.

Tyron is due 2/12 via Method / AWGE / Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.