After weeks of teasing, Smashing Pumpkins finally announced their kind-of, sort-of reunion tour set to hit arenas across the US this summer. And after only a few days of being on sale, the tickets are reportedly moving at a sluggish pace. Using just Ticketmaster as the most basic of research tools, Twitter user Kyle Matteson (as pointed out by Consequence Of Sound) noticed that some of the show dates have a disconcerting amount of remaining seats available. For a tour that was so hyped and so filled with inherent problems from the get-go, it is not a surprise that some people are relishing in this apparent stumble.
But all hope is not lost. We’re still here bundled up in our winter coats (or, in LA, our light winter flannel shirt) and these concerts aren’t set to take place until the dog days of summer. There is still time to turn the ship around and make this tour the event that longtime fans have been waiting for. The proposed setlist is packed with some of the strongest songs of their era, and as revealed in text messages to uninvited bassist D’arcy Wretzky, bandleader Billy Corgan is promising “a Broadway-level show” that will be “timed to the minute.” If they pull it off, it should be very impressive. But first, they need to put people in the seats. Below are five areas that could bolster the tour’s prospects, and turn those blue Ticketmaster seats into faded grey.
All good ideas that are obvious to anybody that isn’t a delusional egomanic like Billy Corgan.
Garbage would be good. I’ve seen them. Alice In Chains would be even better. Either way, I would leave after the opening act. I’ve done it before.
Well aren’t you too cool for school.
Only Billy Corgan could get into a public feud with someone who’s been out of the limelight for almost 2 decades.
They definitely need an opener.
Billy Corgan and Uproxx might be the only parties interested in this tour.
SP credentials: saw them 2x on the Mellon Collie tour
Gallagher. They need Gallagher as an opening act. Lots of smashing, lots of pumpkins and probably melons.
For me, it’s the venue size. Oracle in the bay area, when I saw them at UAmp (RIP) in LA 20 years ago? Amphitheaters please, and I will probably buy a ticket.
Are people that bothered about D’arcy? She wasn’t exactly the best bassist ever, and didn’t even play on Siamese Dream.
Also don’t compare modern day Alice in Chains to modern day Stone Temple Pilots, AIC replaced Layne Staley with a worthwhile singer and are still pretty good, whereas STP have been a laughing stock for a long time, long before Scott Weiland died, whom they kicked out and replaced with Chester Bennington, also now RIP. They don’t know when to take the hint and carry on just being more depressing.
“One well-thought statement condemning Trump and his policies … make sure he gets on the right side of history.”
Hilarious. Statements like this, along with the article you reference about attending being “morally wrong” is further confirmation of the “don’t think for yourself” mentality that is so pervasive today. Which side is “the right side of history”? The murderous history of Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, who so many opponents of Trump idolize by wearing t-shirts with their pictures on them? Good for Billy for having a spine. He’d probably give a big middle finger to anyone who offered him that suggestion, and good for him. I’ve never known his political affiliation but always been a huge fan, and am so looking forward to the show. I like him now even more.
Garbage would be a solid opener, good suggestion. I think AIC and STP would be great on a tour together, but maybe not the right fit for the Pumpkins.
That said, I hope tickets sales continue to be slow so maybe I can get a reduced price ticket the week of my local show.
Well thought out and written article taking a solid look at why the tour isn’t doing as well as expected. Bias held to a minimum as well. Good job. Your boss Steve could and should take a lesson from you.