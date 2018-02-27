Getty Image

After weeks of teasing, Smashing Pumpkins finally announced their kind-of, sort-of reunion tour set to hit arenas across the US this summer. And after only a few days of being on sale, the tickets are reportedly moving at a sluggish pace. Using just Ticketmaster as the most basic of research tools, Twitter user Kyle Matteson (as pointed out by Consequence Of Sound) noticed that some of the show dates have a disconcerting amount of remaining seats available. For a tour that was so hyped and so filled with inherent problems from the get-go, it is not a surprise that some people are relishing in this apparent stumble.

my curiosity got the best of me… this tour is not selling ANYWHERE that isn't Chicago, NYC, or Connecticut (lol). even MSG still has a decent amount of tickets available for. Tour opener in AZ is weak too. pic.twitter.com/5eWwS3ldlQ — kyle matteson (@solace) February 23, 2018

the weakest markets by far (so far) are Sioux Falls, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Omaha, and Detroit pic.twitter.com/NaBbHmvzT1 — kyle matteson (@solace) February 23, 2018

But all hope is not lost. We’re still here bundled up in our winter coats (or, in LA, our light winter flannel shirt) and these concerts aren’t set to take place until the dog days of summer. There is still time to turn the ship around and make this tour the event that longtime fans have been waiting for. The proposed setlist is packed with some of the strongest songs of their era, and as revealed in text messages to uninvited bassist D’arcy Wretzky, bandleader Billy Corgan is promising “a Broadway-level show” that will be “timed to the minute.” If they pull it off, it should be very impressive. But first, they need to put people in the seats. Below are five areas that could bolster the tour’s prospects, and turn those blue Ticketmaster seats into faded grey.