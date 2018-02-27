How The Smashing Pumpkins Can Still Salvage Their Slow-Selling Reunion Tour

Deputy Music Editor
02.27.18 11 Comments

Getty Image

After weeks of teasing, Smashing Pumpkins finally announced their kind-of, sort-of reunion tour set to hit arenas across the US this summer. And after only a few days of being on sale, the tickets are reportedly moving at a sluggish pace. Using just Ticketmaster as the most basic of research tools, Twitter user Kyle Matteson (as pointed out by Consequence Of Sound) noticed that some of the show dates have a disconcerting amount of remaining seats available. For a tour that was so hyped and so filled with inherent problems from the get-go, it is not a surprise that some people are relishing in this apparent stumble.

But all hope is not lost. We’re still here bundled up in our winter coats (or, in LA, our light winter flannel shirt) and these concerts aren’t set to take place until the dog days of summer. There is still time to turn the ship around and make this tour the event that longtime fans have been waiting for. The proposed setlist is packed with some of the strongest songs of their era, and as revealed in text messages to uninvited bassist D’arcy Wretzky, bandleader Billy Corgan is promising “a Broadway-level show” that will be “timed to the minute.” If they pull it off, it should be very impressive. But first, they need to put people in the seats. Below are five areas that could bolster the tour’s prospects, and turn those blue Ticketmaster seats into faded grey.

Around The Web

TAGSSMASHING PUMPKINS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP