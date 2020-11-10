In 2019, Smino embarked on his national Hoopti Tour, bringing songs from his albums Blkswn and Noir to audiences from his adopted hometown Chicago to Albuquerque, New Mexico alongside guest artists Dreezy, Ravyn Lenae, and Valee, as well as Earthgang, who joined him when Uproxx caught his Los Angeles tour stop. In 2020, however, Smino’s touring was curtailed just like everyone else as a global pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry just when Smino had finished his third album.

In the absence of a viable venue to capitalize on the buzz from his recent appearances on Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby Remix EP, Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” remix (also featuring Guapdad 4000), and MadeInTYO’s “BET Uncut” with Chance The Rapper, Smino instead shared a throwback with fans, inviting those who missed out on the Hoopti Tour to catch his performance in full via a tour video shot during his New York stop.

Shot at Brooklyn Steel, the hour-long performance features Smino’s full Zero Fatigue crew, behind-the-scenes footage, and of course, performances of all his fan-favorite songs, including “Anita,” “Wild Irish Roses,” “Netflix & Dusse,” and “Klink.” It’s a fire way for the supremely creative St. Louisan talent to keep his fans sated as they await the release of his third album. They can also check out his surprise, quarantine-recorded mixtape, She Already Decided.

Watch the hour-long performance above.