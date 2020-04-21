Smino Drops A Surprise Mixtape He Made In Quarantine, ‘She Already Decided’

Smino has a new album on the way, but fans don’t have to wait until that is out for some new music from the rapper: He has shared a surprise new mixtape, She Already Decided. Smino’s 16-track effort runs for about 40 minutes, and it’s available for free on his throwback-looking website, smitransfer.com.
Smino shared a statement about the project, in which he notes that his next album is “100% done”:
“I made dis sh*t at the krib fr tryna stay sane and
Inspired as much as I can mane…
been smokin distancing from
Da world
krazy..
how hard distance hit…
Sh*t different rn
so I jus cooked some fun sh*t…REAL FREE MUSIC..
AINT NUN PERFECT ALL UNMASTERED N ROUGH RAW WTF
EVER for y’all.
Some kool ass artist on dis project dat aint care
Bout no politics n just wanted to make some sh*t for da fun..
S/o Rizz.. S/o Arin Ray.. S/o T Pizzle my big dawg
N all da producers on this mf who was down for da cause..
like Most a y’all im ducked back figuring out how to move
Next off this sh*t…my album 100% done but …
yanno..
UNTIL THEN.
Baby!!!
She Already Decided…Shout out to Her.”
Listen to She Already Decided above.
She Already Decided is out now. Get it here.