Smino Drops A Surprise Mixtape He Made In Quarantine, ‘She Already Decided’

Smino has a new album on the way, but fans don’t have to wait until that is out for some new music from the rapper: He has shared a surprise new mixtape, She Already Decided. Smino’s 16-track effort runs for about 40 minutes, and it’s available for free on his throwback-looking website, smitransfer.com.

Smino shared a statement about the project, in which he notes that his next album is “100% done”:

“I made dis sh*t at the krib fr tryna stay sane and

Inspired as much as I can mane…

been smokin distancing from

Da world

krazy..

how hard distance hit…

Sh*t different rn

so I jus cooked some fun sh*t…REAL FREE MUSIC..

AINT NUN PERFECT ALL UNMASTERED N ROUGH RAW WTF

EVER for y’all.

Some kool ass artist on dis project dat aint care

Bout no politics n just wanted to make some sh*t for da fun..

S/o Rizz.. S/o Arin Ray.. S/o T Pizzle my big dawg

N all da producers on this mf who was down for da cause..

like Most a y’all im ducked back figuring out how to move

Next off this sh*t…my album 100% done but …

yanno..

UNTIL THEN.

Baby!!!

She Already Decided…Shout out to Her.”

Listen to She Already Decided above.

She Already Decided is out now. Get it here.