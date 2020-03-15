Smino Celebrates The Occasion Of Finding His ‘Tempo’ Once Again On His New Song

As that wait continues for his third album, Smino has confirmed that the record is near completion. The rapper revealed the album currently being mixed by TDE engineer Derek Ali, who is more commonly known as MixedByAli. However, since dropping his second album, Noir, Smino has kept up a steady stream of releases, including December’s High 4 Da Highladays EP and last summer’s “Reverend.” Looking to make the wait for album No. 3 less grueling, Smino has once again dropped a new song: “Tempo.”

On Saturday, Smino had some interactions with Noname over Twitter, and it became clear that releasing a new song wasn’t exactly on the former’s to-do list. It all started when Smino tweeted that he “fount out my soundcloud password,” hinting that maybe it’s time he make use of it again. Noname then tweeted, “smino told me to drop a song. maybe i should” to which Smino replied, “I’ll drop if u do [laughing emoji].” Smino then took the lead and dropped “Tempo.”

damn i fount my soundcloud password . — Smi (@smino) March 14, 2020

I’ll drop if u do 😂 https://t.co/ocixhAUjXp — Smi (@smino) March 14, 2020

Featuring production from VZN, “Tempo” finds Smino in his trademark groove as he celebrates finding his own tempo. He also tackles the ever-so-difficult task of getting off a clean Giannis Antetokounmpo line, joining Common and Lil Wayne as the few who have been able to pull it off. The track also arrived on the three-year anniversary of his debut album, blkswn.

