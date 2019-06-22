NBC

Those who have ever played the popular EA Games computer game The Sims are familiar with Simlish. Simlish is the “language” spoken by characters in the computer game. It consists of nonsensical noises that are put together to sound familiar yet foreign. The Sims also features a range of music genres with catchy beats to go along with the familiarly gibberish lyrics. The video game has a history of inviting popular musicians to “Sim-ify” some of their hit songs. Front-woman Lindsey Jordan of rising indie rock sensation Snail Mail released a Simlish version of her hit song, “Pristine” off her debut album Lush.

The song is still just as catchy as her original track. It even takes a few moments to realize the lyrics are unrecognizable. The track will appear on EA Games’ new The Sims 4: Island Living expansion which features mermaids, dolphins, beachfront property, and native peoples in a new tropical world.

EA Games have asked several other musicians to make a Simlish version of their music including Carly Rae Jepsen, Lily Allen, Car Seat Headrest, and Tegan And Sara.

Listen to the nonsensical Slimlish version of “Pristine” by Snail Mail.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Listen to the original version of “Pristine” off the album Lush.