Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg joined Def Jam as an Executive Consultant, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing new music to his fans. The Long Beach rapper adds to his lengthy catalog with his new compilation album, The Algorithm. The project is 25 tracks deep and features multiple songs with Snoop as the lead artist and others that give the spotlight to other names. To celebrate the new release, Snoop Dogg and rising West coast rapper Blxst join forces for their “Go To War” video.

In the visual, Snoop and Blxst handle their business through a retro, action-packed homage to the Blaxploitation movies Snoop has used as inspiration for years. It’s filled with over-the-top afros, fake fights, even faker gunshots, and over-the-top drama. All in all, it’s a pretty enjoyable video for a good song from the project.

Elsewhere on The Algorithm, appearances from Usher, Eric Bellinger, Fabolous, Eric Bellinger, YK Osiris, Ty Dolla Sign, Bino Rideaux, Larry June, D Smoke, Wiz Khalifa, and more can be found. The album arrives as Snoop prepares to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. He’ll be accompanied by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige at the performance. As for Blxst, he recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Chosen” with Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga.

You can watch the “Go To War” video above.

The Algorithm is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.