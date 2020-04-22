Snoop Dogg’s Hair Is Apparently An Expert Earthquake Detector

In case you couldn’t tell from the inevitable, uniform reactions from Los Angeles’ transplant population on Twitter, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit LA in the wee hours of the morning, prompting the aforementioned flurry of “Earthquake!” tweets. However, native Angelenos, who are well-accustomed to having the ground move at random points throughout their lives, didn’t even notice the tremors. One native who slept through the shakes was Snoop Dogg, who posted a hilarious reaction video to Instagram after discovering that not only was there an earthquake, but that his hair apparently felt it before he did.

earthquake twitter is the best twitter because for one brief shining moment everyone sets aside all their arguments and differences at the same time to all tweet the word “earthquake” — jonny sun (@jonnysun) April 22, 2020

“They said we just had an earthquake,” he quipped. “They said we just had an earthquake.” However, Snoop’s often carefully-manicured coiffure had come undone, prompting him to wonder, “The f*ck happened to my hair?” This led to the theory that, “We must’ve had an earthquake because my hair didn’t look like this when I went to bed. My hair must’ve got scared and gathered itself up to protect itself from the earthquake.” However, despite all this apparently happening in his sleep, Snoop maintained his insistence that he remained unaffected. “I didn’t feel it… I’m going back to bed,” he declared.

While Snoop was more than willing to joke about the shakeup on Instagram, some of his fellow famous people seemed a bit more… shaken. Cardi B wondered, “Who felt that earthquake?” while Chrissy Teigen combined both reactions into a single tweet: “You’re telling me the earthquake busted in mere minutes after it becoming earth day?? An icon.”

Who felt that earthquake? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2020

You’re telling me the earthquake busted in mere minutes after it becoming earth day?? An icon — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

Watch Snoop’s hilarious reaction above.