Snoop Dogg Believes He Would Be Jay-Z’s Ideal ‘Verzuz’ Opponent

A new challenger has entered the ring. During a recent live chat with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg posed his perfect pick for a Verzuz battle opponent: Jay-Z.

Snoop’s reasoning is as straightforward as it is logical: He sees Jay as the King Of New York in much the same way he is the longtime top dog of the Los Angeles hip-hop scene (allowing for “Los Angeles” to include his native Long Beach, naturally). “Biggie passed away and then Nas had it for a minute,” he elaborated for Joe. “Then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So to me, it’s either Snoop or Jay Z. Because he’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.”

The suggestion certainly got fans buzzing about a potential matchup. The reaction was certainly more positive than it was when French Montana posited that he had more hits than Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, both Jay-Z and Snoop certainly have plenty of potential matchups to choose from. DMX recently issued his own challenge toward Jay, while 50 turned down a possible revival of his Ja Rule feud to pick Snoop. Verzuz also has a highly-touted matchup with Ludacris and Nelly coming soon, so even if Snoop/Jay doesn’t take place, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Watch Snoop’s talk with Fat Joe above.

