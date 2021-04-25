Snoop Dogg is a busy man nowadays. The Long Beach rap legend consistently finds himself in headlines, often for good reasons like his appearance at Triller’s recent Fight Club event and his upcoming role on Jamie Foxx’s Netflix vampire hunter movie. Other times it’s for more controversial things like his recent beef with Eminem. Through these ups and downs, if there’s one thing Snoop will absolutely give to his fans it’s new music and that’s something he did last week.

Celebrating the release of his eighteenth album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, Snoop returned with a new video for “Look Around.” The visual finds Snoop sifting through a crate of vinyl LPs filled with various rap albums. As the rapper picks one up to look at, the video transitions to him on a recreated version of the cover. The various covers Snoop remakes include LL Cool J’s Radio, Ice-T’s Power, Eric B & Rakim’s Paid In Full, Big Daddy Kane’s Long Live The Kane, Eazy-E’s Eazy-Duz-It, Too $hort’s Life Is… Too $hort, Ice Cube’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and Death Certificate, and Snoop’s own Doggystyle.

“Look Around” can be found on the From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites album which Snoop released on 4/20 to celebrate the weed-themed holiday. Its ten tracks feature contributions from Mozzy, Larry June, J Black, Devin The Dude, and more.

