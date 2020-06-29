Getty Image
Snoop Dogg Gets Called Out After Posting A Preview Of Kanye's Collaboration With Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg is being called out by fans online after posting a video previewing Kanye West’s upcoming collaboration with Dr. Dre. In the video, which Snoop took while lounging around the studio during a recording session for the forthcoming project, Snoop hypes up the collaboration, saying, “Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh. Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage.”

However, it wasn’t all that long ago that Snoop was cussing out Kanye in interviews for questionable statements he made about slavery and his incessant support of Donald Trump. Kanye’s “red cap era” made him a target of many in the hip-hop community who believed that his actions were reckless and contradicted Kanye’s previously expressed political views. That Kanye would so fervently support a politician who made openly racist statements repeatedly signaled support for the worst elements of his professed party irked many of hip-hop’s most outspoken artists, including Snoop, who said in a 2018 interview, “If you like that n****, you’re motherf*cking racist. Kanye too, don’t forget about him. Throw him in the bag ’cause he right with them motherf*ckers.”

Now, though, it seems that Snoop is once again on Team Kanye, since Kanye is working with Snoop’s longtime partner and benefactor, Dr. Dre. Fans were quick to call out the perceived hypocrisy of this position, as in their eyes, Snoop went from being a Kanye “hater” to one of his cheerleaders because Kanye’s work with Dre benefitted Snoop.

It’s certainly got a funky smell to it. Kanye may have stopped sporting and trying to defend his “Make America Great Again” cap with thin excuses about changing the stitching, but he hasn’t backed off his support of Trump in any way. Earlier this year, just before Trump’s waffling on the growing COVID-19 pandemic left the United States vulnerable to the virus’ spread, Kanye even admitted he’d still vote for Donald in the upcoming national elections, if he voted at all, while demonstrating he still didn’t get why the public decried his Trump support. While it seems that many of those calling out Snoop Dogg are Kanye fans holding a grudge, Snoop’s new stance still seems to run counter to his previous outspoken feelings toward Kanye. Perhaps he’ll make some sort of statement clearing the air soon.

See more responses to Snoop’s Kanye support below.

