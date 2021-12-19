On Sunday morning, the music world awoke to sad news: West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler passed away at just 28 years old. He was fatally stabbed at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time Festival, where he served as a performer. A fight broke out backstage during the show on Saturday night, and according to the Los Angeles Times, a group of people attacked Drakeo, which led to the stabbing. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he died hours later, as originally reported by Rolling Stone.

Hours after Drakeo’s death was confirmed, Snoop Dogg, who was listed as one of the festival’s organizers along with Live Nation and Bobby Dee, issued a statement about the matter. “I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival,” Snoop wrote. “My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA.”

He continued, “Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya’ll. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

Snoop joins names like Drake, Saweetie, Kenny Beats, Sango, and more as those from the music world who posted about Drakeo’s death on social media.