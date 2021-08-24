Snoop Dogg And Stephen A. Smith Remember Kobe Bryant On His Birthday

With Jimmy Kimmel taking one of his customary breaks from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show has fallen into good hands with this week’s run of guest hosts, including last night’s host, Stephen A. Smith. And who better to prepare the perpetually wound-up Smith with than the ultra-mellow king of cool, Snoop Dogg? Because the two have known each other for what seems like forever, their rapport was evident from the moment Uncle Snoop strolled out of the green room to the house band’s Shaft soundtrack.

Among the topics that the two discussed was their mutual friendship with the late, great NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 42 yesterday. Stephen A. asked Snoop about his relationship with the Laker legend, asking him what made Kobe Snoop’s personal hero. “It felt like we both arrived at the same time,” Snoop answered. “When he got to the Lakers, I got into the industry. And it felt like our rides were together.”

He continued, “When I would go to Laker games and build a relationship with him, knowing that I was a diehard fan, and I seen him build a family [while] I built a family… I was known for rap and he was known for basketball but outside of our professions, we was becoming better people. That’s what made him my hero.” By way of example, he explained that Kobe always took pictures with the employees at Snoop’s infamous compound, even when they were reluctant to ask.

Another topic the guest host and the guest discussed was Stephen A.’s well-known advice to athletes: “Stay off the weed!” Snoop surprisingly agreed, understanding that Stephen’s position has more to do with wanting athletes to avoid trouble than any moral compunctions against the substance. Snoop then explained his own advocacy toward removing certain kinds of drug testing in sports leagues with mostly Black players, such as the NBA and NFL.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Stephen A. Smith’s conversation above.