Solange Is Honored As Harvard Foundation Artist Of The Year

02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Grammy-award winning singer Solange is the Harvard Foundation’s latest winner for Artist of the Year. Solange was chosen by the university’s foundation thanks to “her platform to advocate for representation and justice while providing constructive and empowering political messages.”

Solange will join the ranks of previous artists of the year, including Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, Salma Hayek and John Legend. The “Cranes In The Sky” singer will accept the award on March 3 at the university’s Cultural Rhythms festival, which celebrates Harvard’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity by showcasing student performances and ethnocultural cuisine from over 30 student organizations.

Since releasing her critically-acclaimed 2016 album, A Seat At The Table, Solange has been keeping busy touring behind the LP as well as performing at renowned art institutions like the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas. She recently canceled a New Years Eve set at Afropunk due to health complications with an autonomic disorder. “It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me…Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all,” she wrote on an Instagram post explaining her cancelation. “It’s a complicated diagnosis, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

