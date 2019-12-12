Artist-led festivals have become the latest wave in the ever-growing music festival scene, with J. Cole, Travis Scott, and more joining Tyler The Creator and Jay-Z in pushing region and sound-specific events. The latest musician to jump on the wave is Pharrell, who launched his Something In The Water Festival in Virginia Beach earlier this year. Though the fest had its logistical hiccups and weather-related cancelations, it was successful enough to warrant a second year and judging from the lineup Pharrell and co. just announced, it’s going to be one of the most stacked bills of the year.

Not only will it include a diverse selection big-name headliners like ASAP Rocky, Beck, Chance The Rapper, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator, but it will also apparently feature a reunion of Pharrell collaborators Clipse, the coke-rap duo that helped launch Pusha T into the spotlight alongside his brother No Malice. It’s only right that Pharrell, who has produced for some of the biggest names in music, could pull down such a star-studded lineup and reunite the once estranged duo whose influence on the game still resonates to this day. Check out the full lineup below.

The Something In The Water Festival is set for Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, December 14 at noon EST. For more information, as always, visit the official festival website at somethinginthewater.com and read our review of last year’s event here.