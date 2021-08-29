Kanye West’s newly-released album Donda features a whole lot of names from the music industry: It’s got [deep breath] Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, The LOX, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke, Vory, Baby Keem, Young Thug, and Shenseea. Additional guests on the album include Syleena Johnson, Francis & The Lights, Don Toliver, Tony Williams, Conway The Machine, KayCyy, Westside Gunn, Swizz Beatz, Jay Electronica, Chris Brown, Sunday Service, and Rooga. But there’s one person who’s particularly upset that they were left off the album.

Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control” and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm fuck that nigga https://t.co/tGIGuO3Pnr — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

This nigga Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more. pic.twitter.com/jAoumHDz4F — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

That nigga Kanye weird af — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

Hours after Donda was released, Soulja Boy took to Twitter to express his frustration with being elided. It began when a fan asked him for his opinion on the finally released albun. The rapper replied, “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm f*ck that n****.” Soulja Boy then posted texts between him and Kanye that show them discussing the song, whose version on the album features an additional verse from Young Thug. In the caption he wrote, “This n**** Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more.” Lastly, Soulja Boy concluded his attack against West by writing, “That n**** Kanye weird af.”

Donda is out now via GOOD Music. Get it here.

