Last month, the long-awaited Millennium Tour kicked off in Los Angeles. The string of shows brought some of the most popular singers and rappers of the 2000s to one big stage. Some of the acts include Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, and more. With just a week and three shows remaining, Soulja Boy will have to sit out two performances after the promotion company behind the tour decided to remove him from them as a precaution following Young Dolph’s death. The announcement was made through a post the company shared on Instagram.

“In response to the tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph, The Millennium Tour 2021 Tour promoter, G-Squared Events, has determined that rapper Soulja Boy will not perform during this weekend’s tour stops in St. Louis, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee,” G-Squared Events wrote in their Instagram post. “To preserve the safety of The Millennium Tour 2021 artists and patrons, tour representatives are exercising caution and want to make a smart decision to be safe.”

A message from a representative at the company was also included in the post. “The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority,” they wrote. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

You can read the full message from the company in the post above.