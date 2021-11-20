In the days prior to Young Dolph’s tragic death following a shooting at a Memphis bakery, Soulja Boy sparked a beef with him, calling into question Dolph’s independence as a rapper. Soulja also claimed that Dolph was lying about making $100,000 per concert. Soulja took things further still, claiming that artists on Dolph’s Paper Route Empire messaged him in defense of Dolph. “Young Dolph if you don’t get your b*tch-ass artists out my motherf*ckin’ DMs, n****,” he said. “F*ck Paper Route, f*ck Key Glock, f*ck Young Dolph, f*ck all y’all n****s.” Now, Soulja is refusing to share condolences for Dolph despite his unfortunate death.

“Let it would have been me,” Soulja said during an Instagram Live session on Friday, according to XXL. “It would have been a whole bunch of, ‘Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut. He should have…'” He continued, “Let it woulda been me, n****,” he continued. “N****s would have been laughing like a muthaf*cker. ‘Soulja Boy thought he was tough.'”

Soulja also responded to the recent decision to have him removed from two shows on the Millenium Tour after Dolph’s death. “Y’all muthaf*ckers done got me took off the Memphis show like Young Dolph dying got something to do with me,” Soulja said. “What the f*ck Young Dolph dying got to do with me? That’s what the f*ck I’m trying to figure out.”

Soulja recently sampled the theme song for Squid Game for a recent track of his.