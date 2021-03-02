Every now and again, Soulja Boy makes headlines for one reason or another, although in recent years, those reasons haven’t been related to music. He’s sold controversial video game consoles, had a thriving soap business during the pandemic, and now he’s making wrestlers, a famously muscular and confrontational group of people, mad at him.

Towards the end of February, Soulja tweeted, “Rap game faker than WWE,” which served as a rallying cry for wrestlers to express their discontent. Raw wrestler T-Bar fired back, “Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago.”

That prompted Randy Orton to chime in, “Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b*tch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…” He then added, “Ps [Bad Bunny] would beat the f*ck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f*cka.”

Soulja didn’t back down, responding, “Do u know who the f*ck I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????” Orton responded, “‘Crank that’ came out in ’07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that sh*t all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? F*ck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya.”

Soulja then fired back, “If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World.” Orton responded, “U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up.” Soulja then said, “Cap wrestler [laughing emoji] If u really want big draco to pull up say less.”

While WWE may not be a competitive sport, there’s no denying that its wrestlers are uncommonly strong, athletic people. So, to state the obvious, if Orton and Soulja ever did get in the ring, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see the 20-plus-year wrestling veteran make light work of the “Crank That” rapper.

