‘South Park’ Released A Full-Length Version Of Randy Marsh’s Lorde Song

#New Music #South Park
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.16.14 10 Comments

If you’ve had your head in the sand for the past three weeks and don’t know what’s going on with South Park, a brief recap: Randy Marsh is 17-year-old Lorde, but few people know this, and his/her singing voice is actually provided by Sia, a pop-music contemporary of Lorde in real life. Got it? Good, because here’s the full-length version of Randy/Lorde/Sia’s “Push (Feeling Good on a Wednesday).” Ya ya ya.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Music#South Park
TAGSLORDEnew musicrandy marshSIAsouth park

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP