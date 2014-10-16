‘South Park’ Released A Full-Length Version Of Randy Marsh’s Lorde Song

If you’ve had your head in the sand for the past three weeks and don’t know what’s going on with South Park, a brief recap: Randy Marsh is 17-year-old Lorde, but few people know this, and his/her singing voice is actually provided by Sia, a pop-music contemporary of Lorde in real life. Got it? Good, because here’s the full-length version of Randy/Lorde/Sia’s “Push (Feeling Good on a Wednesday).” Ya ya ya.

