‘South Park’ Released A Full-Length Version Of Randy Marsh’s Lorde Song

If you’ve had your head in the sand for the past three weeks and don’t know what’s going on with South Park, a brief recap: Randy Marsh is 17-year-old Lorde, but few people know this, and his/her singing voice is actually provided by Sia, a pop-music contemporary of Lorde in real life. Got it? Good, because here’s the full-length version of Randy/Lorde/Sia’s “Push (Feeling Good on a Wednesday).” Ya ya ya.
Sia is one of the more interesting stories in music. That broad is responsible for writing like 90% of the pop that has been released in the last 15 years. OK, maybe not 90%, but more than basically any other person alive. I’m talking songs for Rihanna, Katy Perry, Eminem, Maroon 5, Kesha, Beyonce… like an insane fucking amount.
she’s one of a handful responsible for every hit in the last decade or so. dr luke, bonnie mckee, jessie j… that shitbag from onerepublic.
Ya ya ya. Watch episode 3, plus last night’s new episode, all right here [www.vunify.com] ya ya ya.
Shit, I thought that Ya Ya Ya song was actually a Lorde song.
I still think this sounds exactly like Lorde.
is this like an apology for last night’s episode?
Handicar was hilarious.
Shut up mondy
Hahahahahahahahahaha! Ha! Haha! Hahahahahahaha!
God you’re right, that one joke DOESN’T get old. Like, at all.
Is this song different from the one that plays in the scene where Randy shows Stan how he makes a song? Super confused and Viacom blocked that video now so I can’t check.
I want this to go up on itunes so I can buy it.