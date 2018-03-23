The Next Big Superhero Movie Might Star The Spice Girls

Getty Image

The Spice Girls’ reunion is a strange one: They’re “reunited,” but now that they’re back together, they don’t seem to be doing a lot of the things that reunited music groups do. The early rumors that they wouldn’t be recording new music or performing (although there have been talks of a reunion tour, which Victoria Beckham has denied) and that they would instead focus on promoting a greatest hits album, international TV shows, and endorsement deals. Now it looks like a movie may be in the mix, or more specifically, a superhero movie.

Variety reports that all five members of the group have signed off on their likenesses being used in an animated superhero movie with “girl power” themes, and that the potential film is currently “being shopped to potential production partners.” The publication cites a source who says the group is “fired up about the idea,” and adds, “The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

Honestly, this actually makes sense, considering that the Spice Girls already have alter egos and the superpower of being able to sell out huge shows in seconds. It seems like this is still very much conceptual at this point, though, so all that’s left to do is wait and see.