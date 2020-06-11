Spillage Village Defy The Apocalypse In Their Hopeful ‘End Of Daze’ Video

It’s been almost four years since the release of Spillage Village’s third album, Bears Like This Too Much, and apparently that’s been long enough for them to decide it’s time for a follow-up. The group, which consists of Atlantan rappers 6lack, Earthgang, JID, and Mereba (who isn’t from Atlanta, but went to Spelman College, where she started her career), announced their the new project with “End Of Daze,” a hazy rumination on the hectic state of the world and introduces newcomers Benji, Hollywood JB, and Jurdan Bryant.

The video for “End Of Daze” features the majority of the crew — minus LA-based members 6lack and Mereba, who understandably weren’t able to meet up with the others due to social distancing protocols — crowded on a couch around an old-fashioned television in the Georgia woods, watching the apocalyptic-looking scenes of recent news broadcasts that have informed the dumpster fire that is 2020. Images of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, protests against police brutality, and COVID-related telecasts flash across the screen as Spillage Village vent their frustrations and count their blessings. The video ends on a hopeful note, though, with Earthgang’s Olu strumming a guitar and singing in a falsetto about love enduring through disastrous times.

While Spill Vill haven’t shared the release date or much info about their new album, their Twitter page reads “SPILLIGION PROCESSING,” leading some fans to assume that Spilligion might very well be the title. We’ll find out soon enough, as the Dreamville-associated supercrew prepares to release their shoulder-shimmying brand of spiritual hip-hop on the world this year.

Watch Spillage Village’s “End Of Daze” video above.