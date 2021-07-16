19-year-old Jacksonville rapper Nehemiah Harden, better known as TikTok sensation SpotemGottem, was reportedly arrested by US Marshalls in his hotel room in Aventura, Florida, according to NBC Miami. Harden was scheduled to perform Rolling Loud’s return event next week in Miami, but now faces a litany of charges including aggravated assault. He was granted an $18,500 bond today.

Marshalls had a warrant Spotemgottem from a June case in which the rapper and several friends broke the gate at a parking garage in Miami and reportedly threatened someone who tried to stop them — the story doesn’t make clear whether this was a passerby or the garage attendant — with a semi-automatic weapon. Marshalls say that Spotem had an AK-47 pistol lying on the bed next to him, which added a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon to his existing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The rapper is best known for his viral single “Beat Box,” which has since received remixes from numerous rappers including DaBaby, Deante’ Hitchcock, Latto, Polo G, Lil Yachty, and NLE Choppa. The song is, fittingly, about SpotemGottem’s gun, which can “make a beat box” when fired. It became a TikTok favorite when creator Junebug created the #JunebugChallenge dance, which was used in numerous videos on the popular app.