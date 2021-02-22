The Hi-Fi streaming experience has been touted before, with Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal initially orienting their messaging around a lossless streaming tier, and of course, there’s Neil Young’s obsession with his Pono player and high-definition digital archives. But today, Spotify announced they will be joining the lossless streaming world too, letting Spotify Premium subscribers upgrade to Spotify HiFi, which will “deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format.”

According to Spotify, this has been one of the most-requested additions, and the rollout was announced with the help of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. “High quality audio means more info, there are things you will not hear if you don’t have a good sound system. It’s really important just because we make music that [we] want to be heard in the way that it was made,” Eilish said. Her brother added: “Anytime anyone really takes time to sit down with our music and listen to it in a really high quality way it’s very exciting because I know they are hearing everything that we intended them to.”

The service will roll out in select markets later this year, though no pricing info has been released yet. It’s a big day for the streaming platform considering they also announced a brand new exclusive podcast with Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama.