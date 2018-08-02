Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent is clearly a big fan of taking a song and looking at it from a different perspective: She recently appeared on a compilation record featuring songs reinterpreted for same-sex couples, her contribution being a gender-flipping cover of The Crystals’ “And Then He Kissed Me.” Earlier this year, she also recruited DJDS to remix a pair of Masseduction songs, “Los Ageless” and “New York.” Now she’s the one behind the mixing board, as she has just shared her remix of Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s “Girls Like You.”

Her interpretation of the song puts Cardi at the forefront, bringing her verse to the beginning of the song. This version of the track is now much less about the synthy guitar pop of the original, instead opting for a punchier, more electronic sound that’s focused on the percussion. St. Vincent wrote about creating the song on Instagram, saying that she had a blast working on it and that J Dilla fans would be pleased: “I had the best time making this Maroon 5/Cardi B remix. Thanks to them for having me. Lots of Dilla samples making the beat and lots of dancing alone in my studio.”

Listen to St. Vincent’s remix of “Girls Like You” above.