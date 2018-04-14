Philip Cosores for Uproxx

This weekend at Coachella, St. Vincent announced that she would be transcending the realm of rock stardom and entering the competitive world of scoring films. She follows in the footsteps of rockers like Johnny Greenwood, Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor, and Vangelis with her first film Flatland: A Romance Of Many Directions. Reportedly the film is directed by Justin Bolognino and is an interpretation of a novella from 1844 of the same name.

Interestingly enough the film will not be a traditional movie in the sense that you watch it on a flat screen like a conventional viewer. For, St. Vincent is only capable of involving herself with cutting edge, avant-garde projects. This movie was actually filmed and will be shown as a 360° experience in a projection dome which is specially set up on the Coachella festival grounds. If any of this sounds familiar you might remember the time visionary, shoe designer, and philosopher Kanye West premiered an experimental, multi-dimensional film of his own at a festival back in 2012. Kanye’s film was called Cruel Summer and instead of being 360° it was multiple screens set up to place the viewer in the middle of a giant pyramid. The format Kanye used never caught on outside the Cannes festival in 2012 but maybe it will be different for St. Vincents as Flatland the film will be coming to New York City for the Panorama Music Festival at the end of July.