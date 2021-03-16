St. Vincent And Kid Cudi Are Booked To Perform On ‘SNL’ In April

Every so often, Saturday Night Live unveils their next lineup of hosts and performers by sharing the names unceremoniously scribbled on Post-it Notes. The brightly-colored sticky notes have once again returned to disclose which musical acts have been booked for the first two episodes in April, revealing that St. Vincent and Kid Cudi are set to take the late-night stage. Jack Harlow is also featured in the announcement, although his upcoming appearance was revealed last month.

St. Vincent has been booked for SNL on April 3, almost exactly a month after the singer announced her anticipated album Daddy’s Home, which is slated for a May release. She’ll be appearing alongside host Daniel Kaluuya, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film Judas And The Black Messiah. St. Vincent’s performance will mark the second time the singer has been invited to play her music on the SNL stage since 2014.

Following St. Vincent’s episode, Kid Cudi will take the SNL stage on April 10, hosted by Carey Mulligan. Kid Cudi previously appeared on the show back in 2018 to make a cameo in a sketch with Kanye West, but April’s episode will be the rapper’s musical debut on the program.

Sharing the news on social media, St. Vincent expressed her excitement: “Saturday Night Live has been my favorite show since I was a kid and I can’t believe I get to play it AGAIN,” she wrote.

Saturday Night Live has been my favorite show since I was a kid and I can’t believe I get to play it AGAIN! #SNL https://t.co/7smXhKbm8V — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) March 16, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.