Steve Lacy has been under some stress on his Give You The World Tour in support of his acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights. Some audience members embarrassingly didn’t know the lyrics to his No. 1 smash “Bad Habit.” One fan threw a disposable camera at him on stage. An out-of-control smoke machine totally enveloped him.

Nobody can fault him for posting posting selfies to Instagram from a seemingly relaxing day at the beach with the caption, “tried to unplug but then I looked cute…” Yesterday (December 4), Lacy documented his downtime again — his face was shaved, and oh yeah, everything else was also bare.

“Contemplating what’s real and what’s fake,” Lacy captioned the cheeky photo, featuring him seductively lounging in bed and staring away from the camera, the shot framed with his private area just out of frame.

Predictably, the reactions were swift. “Dope c*ck Steve,” Lil Nas X — no stranger to confidently flaunting his body and posting thirst traps — hilariously commented. Photographer Quil Lemons added, “It’s 7am in LA go back to sleep lmaoooo.” Tierra Whack asked, “What be the point [crying laughing emojis].”

In Lacy’s defense, he has every reason to be feeling himself. “Bad Habit” is at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 10. The ubiquitous single became Lacy’s first career No. 1 on the chart in October, logging three nonconsecutive weeks in the top slot.

But Twitter isn’t a place for logic. Read some of the reactions to Lacy’s naked Instagram habits below.

Went on instagram ONCE. ONE TIME and the second picture I see is a damn near naked Steve lacy on my TL. Taking my ass right back to twitter 😭😭 — Yokai (@Yokai_Ray) December 5, 2022

steve lacy naked on instagram 😪 — nad :/ (@skinnygothpenis) December 4, 2022

pls get steve lacy’s pubes off my screen — shin (@localkenshin) December 4, 2022

Steve Lacy posted Cardi B & Offset to his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/u2fiabbqFa — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) December 4, 2022