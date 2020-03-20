The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Rap ‘Big Poppa’ And Get Summer Jobs On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As self-isolation becomes more and more common during this coronavirus pandemic, people need ways to entertain themselves during all this time they’re spending at home. Well, Apple TV has something to help: The latest episode of their Carpool Karaoke series features the cast of Stranger Things, or more specifically, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

The episode, which was filmed in the summer of 2019, is available to watch for free now on the Apple TV app. There’s also a new trailer for the episode, and in it, Brown (presumably unsuccessfully) tries to move things with her mind. Given the throwback nature of Stranger Things, the kids also sing along to songs that are from well before their time, like The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” and Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

The group also discusses how they haven’t had the most typical childhood experiences due to their celebrity, so they decide to get summer jobs, doing things like mowing lawns and pointing leaf blowers at each other’s faces.

Karaoke isn’t a stretch for the Stranger Things cast, as most of them are quite musical. Wolfhard, for example, recently formed a new band, The Aubreys.

Check out the trailer above, and watch the full episode here. Also read our recent interview with Wolfhard here.