Getty Image

The Stranger Things cast has consistently proven itself to be one of the most musical casts in TV today. Finn Wolfhard leads indie rock group Calpurnia, Joe Keery used to be in psychedelic rock band Post Animal before going solo as Djo, Gaten Matarazzo has a group called Work In Progress, and Millie Bobby Brown has proven herself to actually be quite the rapper. Now new Season 3 cast member Maya Hawke is shooting her shot musically, as the actress has just shared her first two singles, “Stay Open” and “To Love A Boy.”

The tracks are a couple of short folk tunes, running less than five total minutes. On the songs, Hawke shows that she can strike a balance between being subtle and present with her vocals, which ultimately makes for an effective pair of tracks. Hawke previously shared snippets of the songs last week, when she also announced that she would be performing them at the Sultan Room in Brooklyn on August 21.

The songs were co-written and produced by Jesse Harris, who has collaborated with Conor Oberst, Norah Jones, Jewel, and others between the mid-90s and today. Hawke, by the way, has pop culture success in her blood, considering that her parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Listen to “Stay Open” and “To Love A Boy” below.