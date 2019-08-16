‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Launches Her Music Career With A Pair Of Gentle Folk Singles

Music News Editor
08.16.19

Getty Image

The Stranger Things cast has consistently proven itself to be one of the most musical casts in TV today. Finn Wolfhard leads indie rock group Calpurnia, Joe Keery used to be in psychedelic rock band Post Animal before going solo as Djo, Gaten Matarazzo has a group called Work In Progress, and Millie Bobby Brown has proven herself to actually be quite the rapper. Now new Season 3 cast member Maya Hawke is shooting her shot musically, as the actress has just shared her first two singles, “Stay Open” and “To Love A Boy.”

The tracks are a couple of short folk tunes, running less than five total minutes. On the songs, Hawke shows that she can strike a balance between being subtle and present with her vocals, which ultimately makes for an effective pair of tracks. Hawke previously shared snippets of the songs last week, when she also announced that she would be performing them at the Sultan Room in Brooklyn on August 21.

The songs were co-written and produced by Jesse Harris, who has collaborated with Conor Oberst, Norah Jones, Jewel, and others between the mid-90s and today. Hawke, by the way, has pop culture success in her blood, considering that her parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Listen to “Stay Open” and “To Love A Boy” below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSMaya Hawkestay openStranger Thingsto love a boy
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP