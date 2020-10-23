The Stretch And Bobbito Show was a seismic force in ’90s hip-hop that played host to a broad swath of rappers who would go on to be all-time greats. Now the titular hosts, Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia, are remixing and remastering some of the freestyles performed on the show for a series of new EPs. The first of those, Freestyle EP 1, is out today. The debut release features verses from Jay-Z, Big L, Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, and Ghostface Killah.

Bobbito says of the series:

“I hope that listeners feel the era. The excitement. The focus. The craftmanship at hand by the MCs. I also hope that for our diehard followers who have heard these a million times since the Nineties, that our remixes bring new life to them. No one in their right mind could have imagined that a cappella versions of archival live moments in hip hop could be created, but we did it. And then flipped it. So enjoy to the fullest.”

He also noted, “We’re still driven by sharing music that matters to us, that has substance, and that screams to be heard. And not just hip-hop, either. We’re both into a multitude of genres, and just how people who fell in love with our debut LP, No Requests, with our band the M19s (released in January), we expect our audience, new and old, to have an open mind and trust what we’re offering.”

Stream the EP below.