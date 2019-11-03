Summer Walker Vents About Fame And Hints She Might Stop Performing Live

Summer Walker is on a roll right now: Her new album, Over It, recently became the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist, breaking a record previously held by Beyonce. Apparently, though, not everything is going great for Walker, as evidenced by her recent Instagram post in which she vents about her frustrations with fame.
She begins the post, which accompanies an image of Marceline from Adventure Time, “na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this sh*t.” She goes on to share her frustrations about expectations people have of her, saying, “people got this fame sh*t f*cked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you.” She goes on to criticize social media culture, writing, “people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective.”
In the post, she also suggests that she’s tired of promoting her music, and hints that she may stop putting on live shows once her current tour is up, saying, “y’all can have the music & ima just head out. f*ck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho.”
Find Walker’s full post below, and read our review of Over It here.
na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit. y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you. Everyday / everything isn’t a miss America bad bitch contest, & I don’t feel the need to put others down to stay relevant. people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective. take the same amount of time that you normally do to prepare/improve your physical but apply it to your spirit & become COMFORTABLE with the real you, whoever that may be as long as your not hurting anyone. That same amount of time you take to chase the “bag” try putting that same amount of energy into patience, acceptance, understanding, self awareness, self love but I know no one gives a shit about what I’m saying so yeah. peace love & light ✌🏽😇
