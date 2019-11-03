Summer Walker Vents About Fame And Hints She Might Stop Performing Live

Summer Walker is on a roll right now: Her new album, Over It, recently became the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist, breaking a record previously held by Beyonce. Apparently, though, not everything is going great for Walker, as evidenced by her recent Instagram post in which she vents about her frustrations with fame.

She begins the post, which accompanies an image of Marceline from Adventure Time, “na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this sh*t.” She goes on to share her frustrations about expectations people have of her, saying, “people got this fame sh*t f*cked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you.” She goes on to criticize social media culture, writing, “people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective.”

In the post, she also suggests that she’s tired of promoting her music, and hints that she may stop putting on live shows once her current tour is up, saying, “y’all can have the music & ima just head out. f*ck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho.”

Find Walker’s full post below, and read our review of Over It here.