Summer Walker’s ‘Fun Girl’ Album Cut Made Drake Write Two Songs Early In The Morning

Summer Walker‘s debut album Over It dropped Friday, but it looks like it’s going to take some time for a certain mega-artist to get over a certain tune on the record. Sunday, Summer Walker shared a screenshot of a back-and-forth conversation between her and Drake on Instagram. Summer’s caption: “So I guess fun girl is his favorite song on the album. Mines is..Body. What’s yours?”

Based on the screenshot, Drake loves Summer’s seventh track “Fun Girl,” off Over It, which Drake says made him write two songs early in the morning. Drake is featured on Over Its last track as well, “Girls Need Love (Remix).” Summer got a big break when Drake hopped on the remix for “Girls Need Love” earlier this year. Summer falls in a long line of R&B acts Drake co-signs, a list including Jhene Aiko, Jorja Smith, and Tinashe. Summer’s benefited from the “explosion of attention.”

Before releasing her debut album Friday, Summer hit the strip club in the video for Over It single “Stretch You Out” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Just two days before her debut album dropped, Summer remixed Jhene’s track “Triggered” with the help of 21 Savage as well.

Over It is out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Get it here.