Summer Walker Remixes Justin Beiber’s ‘Yummy’ With A Hard-Hitting Verse

Summer Walker thought Justin Beiber‘s comeback single was so “Yummy” that she couldn’t resist adding her own artistic spin. Bieber, who hadn’t released a solo single since 2015, has joined forces with Walker to embellish “Yummy” by adding her smooth bars. Bieber is gearing up for the release of his record Changes, but rather than debut another single, the pop singer instead invited Walker to breathe new life into the track.

Much of “Yummy” stays the same on the remix. Bieber’s auto-tuned vocals still pierce through the quick-tempo beat, but Walker’s verse expands the single, slowing it down with her velvety vocal delivery. “You already know, I got it / Can’t keep flexin’ on you when you can’t stop this / You already know, you want this / If you talkin’ then you ain’t doin’ nothin,'” Walker teases.

Walker dropped her record Over It in October, and that hasn’t stopped the rapper from teaming up with other musicians for new music. Ahead of the “Yummy” remix, Walker lent bars on Rick Ross’ “Summer Reign,” dropping a video to accompany the track just last week. The rapper also debuted a sensual visual to accompany her Over It track “Come Thru” with Usher.

Listen to the “Yummy” remix with Summer Walker above.

Changes is out 02/14 via Def Jam. Pre-order it here.

Summer Walker is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.