In addition to having a gorgeous voice and some questionable world views, Atlanta R&B revivalist Summer Walker is also pretty well-known for her astonishing collection of tattoos, which range from an ice cream cone on her clavicle to an array of messages and names adorning her neck and face. Her latest addition to that area is turning heads on Twitter, not just because of its placement, but also because of what it says: Her new boyfriend’s name, Larry.

Look, no judgment here but that could potentially get awkward in the future. While we wish Summer well in her relationship, many folks couldn’t help but remember that old superstition about never getting a lover’s name tattooed, lest you break up and have to explain it to people (or get it removed). That effect probably multiplies when that tattoo is anywhere above the neck, where many folks still find body art to be pretty questionable as well despite the phenomenon’s growing prominence in the hip-hop world.

Tell me why summer walker dropped that album just to tattoo fuckin “larry” on her face 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2zewmennv — kaf  (@Kafiyaaaaa) November 23, 2021

Then, there’s just the fact that the gentleman’s name is Larry. No offense to anyone bearing that appellative, but I can’t be the only one who immediately thinks of The Floaters’ “Float On” — and it looks like fans on Twitter are having a lot of fun with the name too, sending it to the trending topics as only a shared sense of disbelief can. Especially in light of Walker just dropping an album of fed-up anthems (called Still Over It, no less), let’s all hope that this Larry can hold up his end of the relationship, lest her next album features his name as a song title.

Not only did she get a tattoo of a man's name on her face but his name is Larry — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) November 23, 2021

Not Summer Walker giving us a whole album about how men aint shit and then going and doing some wreckless shit like tattoo a mans name on her forehead?? Girl who tf is LARRY?? Bye — yung row 🇵🇸 (@rowvnne) November 23, 2021

Why would Summer tattoo that man name on her forehead? Then his name Larry omfg lame as hell that lil girl is very stupid pic.twitter.com/GdTQkIhKwO — Rossi The Jeweler (@RossiSongo) November 23, 2021

Larry such an ugly ass name too lord please wrap your arms around that girl. — LB (@lnbshr) November 23, 2021

Next year we’ll be getting a hate album about Larry, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/fe9Og1kR87 — BBL AVENGER! (@MuvaofGotti) November 23, 2021

Summer Walker put that Ciara prayer on her album just to get a Larry tattoo on her eyebrow? That’s what you was praying for sis? Stop the streaming deadass lol — Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) November 23, 2021

The funniest part to me is that that man knew having “summer” on his face was gone be cool regardless. Now, Larry?? 😭 — IJS (@1anjohn) November 23, 2021