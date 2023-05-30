The 2023 Grammys are in the books. However, Summer Walker still has a bone to pick with the annual event’s voting board. The “Finding Peace” singer continues to air her grievances with the organization after not receiving any nominations for her past two albums.

During her appearance on Caresha Please, the songwriter told host Yung Miami that she felt played by the ‘snub.’ “Honestly, both albums, Over It and Still Over It, really did the numbers. I don’t know. I feel like I got played. The numbers was there. The fans was there. When I pop out for a show, sold out every time,” said Walker.

Adding, “I don’t f*cking know why they played me. I do know why, but I ain’t gonna go into it. But it’s ok. The love is there, and the money is there. So it’s good.”

This isn’t the first time the singer addressed the matter. Back in November, following the nomination ceremony, she took to Twitter, writing, “And as for the Grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing. I was gone post some numbers, but it’s ok. At least the streets f*ck with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop. So, thanks for the love I do receive.”

Watch the full interview above.