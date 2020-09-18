Following his tragic death earlier this year, Pop Smoke would have his debut album released posthumous thanks to the work of his management and his estate. Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon arrived in mid-summer — just as Pop intended for it to prior to his death — with features from DaBaby, Future, Quavo, Swae Lee, and more.

Since its release, the album’s most popular song has been “Mood Swing” with Lil Tjay, as numerous TikTok videos have been made with the song in the background. Looking to breathe new life into the song, which currently sits at No. 21 on the Billboard singles chart, the New York rappers welcome Summer Walker onto the track for a new remix.

Kicking off the song, Summer Walker steps into the spotlight and adds a mood of her own with a verse that’s centered around finding the one to fall in love with and settling down with them to build a family. The remix arrives after Summer Walker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver a sensual and majestic performance of “Body” from her debut album, Over It.

Check out the “Mood Swings” remix in the video above.

