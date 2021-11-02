The wait for the follow-up to Summer Walker’s breakthrough 2019 debut Over It has been a roller coaster, one that’s now reaching the top of the climb before that final freefall that everyone looks forward to. First, Walker projected confirmation of the album’s November release timeline on the side of a building outside of the BET Awards, giving off heavy Yeezus guerilla marketing vibes. Then came a trailer announcing the November 5th official release date for Still Over It. That was followed by a tracklist teaser with an announcement for her next single, “Ex For A Reason,” featuring JT of City Girls, which dropped three days later.

Considering Over It broke Beyoncé’s record for the largest streaming week ever for an album by a female R&B artist, the build-up here is warranted. And now, today, Walker tweeted out the album cover along with the entire tracklist, and it’s stacked. Aside from “Ex For A Reason,” highlights include the album’s opening track, “Bitter,” with narration Cardi B, “No Love” featuring SZA, “Dat Right There” featuring Pharrell, plus tracks with Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and more.

STILL OVER IT 11/5

Digital + physical cover

Pre order + merch available now https://t.co/TiBYlvKMv4 pic.twitter.com/cAjUCt62tN — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 25, 2021

Check out the full Still Over It tracklist below.

1. “Bitter (Narration by Cardi B)”

2. “Ex For A Reason” Feat. JT from City Girls

3. “No Love” Feat. SZA

4. “Throw It Away”

5. “Reciprocate”

6. “You Don’t Know Me”

7. “Circus”

8. “Insane”

9. “Constant Bullsh*t”

10. “Switch A N***a Out”

11. “Unloyal” Feat. Ari Lennox

12. “Closure”

13. “Toxic” Feat. Lil Durk

14. “Dat Right There” Feat. Pharrell

15. “Screwin” Feat. Omarion

16. “Broken Promises”

17. “Session 33”

18. “4th Baby Mama (Prelude)”

19. “4th Baby Mama”

20. “Ciara’s Prayer (Narration by Ciara)”

Still Over It is out 11/5 via LVRN/Interscope. Pre-order it here.

