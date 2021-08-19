At the end of 2019, Summer Walker released her debut album, Over It, which broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist. It also gave the singer her highest-charting release, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Now Walker is wrapping up work on her sophomore album, and though a title or release date have not yet been shared, she recently revealed some of the artists that will appear on it.

🚨 l Summer Walker confirms @sza and @AriLennox will be on her new album! Y’all ready? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aq7UvLs723 — Fan Account l ⚔️ (@summerliyah) August 18, 2021

In a post to her Instagram Story, Walker revealed that SZA, Lil Durk, and Ari Lennox are among the acts that are involved. “Riding around listening to this album, can’t choose which is my favorite song… it’s between durk sza and ari ft,” the singer wrote in the post before adding, “they all so good.”

It would be the first time that Walker has collaborated with any of the aforementioned artists. But if her past work proves anything, it’s that she can create excellent chemistry with various artists. Over It featured excellent collaborations with Bryson Tiller, Usher, Jhene Aiko, 6lack, PartyNextDoor, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Drake.

