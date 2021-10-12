Summer Walker’s album rollout for Still Over It, the follow-up to her 2019 debut, Over It, continues as the Atlanta singer announces her next single, “Ex For A Reason,” featuring JT of City Girls. In addition, she shared a partial tracklist revealing the first two songs and the final one, connecting each of the 20 songs to a specific date from August of 2019 to this past October 7.

“Still over it” is a story…. And every story has its beginning! Ex for a reason w/ @thegirljt out this Friday 10/15! pic.twitter.com/KUQ4ahA2hl — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 12, 2021

Summer initially revealed the new album’s release date last Tuesday, sharing the “Still Over It” trailer which featured a throwback to her Over It photoshoot and a phone conversation she had with the then-incarcerated JT. The two promised to connect and it appears that the upcoming single will reveal further details of that conversation, judging from the date on the tracklist, while also marking the duo’s first collaboration on a record since JT’s release early last year.

Although Summer shared the titles of two more songs — “Bitter,” the album’s opener, and “Ciara’s Prayer,” the final track on the album — she has yet to release any other music from the project. Yet, anticipation for its release is sky-high among R&B fans, who have been awaiting a follow-up to Over It for over two years, perhaps driven by the social media drama she’s shared over that span and the certainty that she’d channel her real-life tea into her music.

We’ll certainly have a chance to find out on October 15, when the first single drops, and November 5, when the album does.