Summer Walker’s debut album Over It is now platinum, which provides her the perfect opportunity for a sensual late-night performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer/part-time conspiracy theorist is well-known for her passionate performances and her latest was no exception, once again making the most of the social-distanced, pre-recorded format (as befits the self-described introvert).

This time around, she sings “Body” in a room filled with flowers. The space appears to be a warehouse with loft windows behind Summer and her band and a smoky sunset shining through. A fan in the corner keeps the crew cool as Summer croons her way through the Over It favorite in a skintight green dress. It offers a simpler concept than her BET Awards performance of “Come Thru” with Usher but as usual, she makes it work for her, keeping the focus on her magnetic performance.

Along with her live performances Summer kept herself in the proverbial spotlight this year with her Life On Earth EP, which charted two songs on the Hot 100 — “Let It Go” and “My Affection” with PartyNextDoor. She’s also provided a selection of feature choruses for other artists, including the remix of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” DVSN’s “Flawless,” and Aminé’s “Easy.”

Watch Summer Walker’s Tonight Show performance of “Body” above.