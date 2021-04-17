At the beginning of 2020, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who comprise the rap duo Rae Sremmurd, were hit with tragic news: Their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan Jr., was shot and killed by their half-brother Michael Sullivan. He would eventually be arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder, facing life in prison if convicted. More than a year later, Swae Lee is using his Snapchat series, Swae Meets World, to open up about the incident with fans.

Swae spoke a bit about his stepfather’s passing in the first episode of the Snapchat series entitled “Swae Lee’s having the wildest year of his life, no cap.” “Allegedly the police say my brother shot my dad,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. You can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely. It’s traumatic but it like puts fury inside of you. It puts fire inside of you. You can’t bring nobody back.”

At the time of his stepfather’s passing, Swae mourned the loss on Twitter. “I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion,” he wrote. “I’ve been tested my whole life.”

You can watch the trailer for the forthcoming series above and head to Snapchat’s discover page to watch the new episode.