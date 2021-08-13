“Ball Is Life,” Swae Lee‘s contribution to the newly released Madden NFL 22 soundtrack with Jack Harlow, is a bit of a departure from the mostly aggressive, boisterous material from fellow contributors like Tierra Whack and Moneybagg Yo. Instead, it’s a spacey, trap&b head-nodder on which Swae croons about “balling every day” over ethereal synths and booming 808. Harlow comes in on the bridge with his usual rags-to-riches braggadocio.

New music dropping Friday off the madden soundtrack “Ball Is Life “FT Jack Harlow 🏈 they let me borrow the rams stadium 🤞🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NmcI5gEVVm — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) August 10, 2021

Swae hasn’t released too many solo singles this year, instead popping up on tracks with PnB Rock and Pink Sweats (“Forever Never“) and Skrillex and Siiickbrain (“Too Bizarre“), and on an episode of FX’s Lil Dicky comedy Dave with his brother Slim Jxmmi. Harlow, though, has had something of a breakout year, dropping his debut album That’s What They All Say to overall positive reception and featuring on songs with some of music’s biggest stars including Eminem (“Killer” remix with Cordae) and Lil Nas X (the controversial “Industry Baby“). He also got to meet Saweetie, which was fun.

Listen to “Ball Is Life” above.

The Madden NFL 22 soundtrack is out now via Interscope. Get it here and check out Spotify’s extended playlist here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.