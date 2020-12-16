Getty Image
Music

Swae Lee Is Offering $20,000 For A Hard Drive He Lost With ‘All My Songs’



It’s been a rough year for all of us, in ways big and small. And on Tuesday Swae Lee took to his Instagram story with some bad news: He recently lost a hard drive that contained the entirety of his music while at Los Angeles International Airport. He was hoping that one of his followers might have a lead. “I got 20K for anyone who found my hard drive @LAX T2 delta airlines this morning,” he said. “All my songs are on there.” He posted about it on Twitter, too, writing, “I GOT MY WHOLE LIFE ON THAT SH*T.”

In the meantime, the rapper is still working on his upcoming solo album, Human Nature. It will be the follow-up to his first solo project, Swaecation, which was released as a triple disc set with SR3MM — the third album from Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s duo Rae Sremmurd. Earlier this year, Mike Will Made-It, who founded the Ear Drummers label that Lee and Slim Jxmmi are signed to — and who is collaborating with on Human Nature — revealed that Lee sent him 733 songs to pick from as they put the finishing touches on the upcoming project.

On a more recent note, Swae joined Khalid and Kane Brown to perform their collaboration “Be Like That” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.







