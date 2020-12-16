It’s been a rough year for all of us, in ways big and small. And on Tuesday Swae Lee took to his Instagram story with some bad news: He recently lost a hard drive that contained the entirety of his music while at Los Angeles International Airport. He was hoping that one of his followers might have a lead. “I got 20K for anyone who found my hard drive @LAX T2 delta airlines this morning,” he said. “All my songs are on there.” He posted about it on Twitter, too, writing, “I GOT MY WHOLE LIFE ON THAT SH*T.”

I GOT MY WHOLE LIFE ON THAT SHIT !!! 💔 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) December 15, 2020

In the meantime, the rapper is still working on his upcoming solo album, Human Nature. It will be the follow-up to his first solo project, Swaecation, which was released as a triple disc set with SR3MM — the third album from Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s duo Rae Sremmurd. Earlier this year, Mike Will Made-It, who founded the Ear Drummers label that Lee and Slim Jxmmi are signed to — and who is collaborating with on Human Nature — revealed that Lee sent him 733 songs to pick from as they put the finishing touches on the upcoming project.

This man swae lee just submitted 733 songs to choose from for his album 🤯… #HumanNature 👶🏽👂🏾🥁 — DR. MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) June 14, 2020

On a more recent note, Swae joined Khalid and Kane Brown to perform their collaboration “Be Like That” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.