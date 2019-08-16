Earlier this week, Swae Lee teased that a “vibes drop” would be starting soon, and now, here we are: Swae Lee has dropped a fresh new single called “Sextasy.”

As the title might suggest, “Sextasy” is smooth and lovesick, as Swae Lee implores a lover to let him treat her right. The song has a unique structure — the chorus, if there is one, only really comes at the beginning, and the rest of the song unfolds like a stream of consciousness over cool piano and drums.

Additionally, it looks like Swae Lee also has a Drake collaboration on the way. On August 13, Mike Will Made-It shared a POV photo of him in a meeting regarding Swae Lee’s upcoming activity. In the lower-left corner of the shot is a piece of paper with the meeting’s agenda, and it lists two upcoming songs: “Sextasy,” and another one called “Won’t Be Late” that features Drake.

“Sextasy” is Swae Lee’s first single since “Crave,” his collaboration from Madonna that appeared on her recent Madame X album. He is also currently about a month away from heading out on tour with Post Malone on his “Runaway Tour.” The pair will be performing across North America between September and November.

Listen to “Sextasy” above.